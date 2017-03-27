Police in Prince George are investigating a rash of liquor store break and enters.

Just after 1:30 am on Monday morning police responded to a commercial alarm at a liquor store on Cowart Road.

Police then found a significant amount of damage to the front of the store, likely caused by a vehicle.

This is the third break and enter to a liquor store in the past week.

Another facility was broken into around 4:30 am on March 19 near Highway 97 and Northwood Pulpmill Road after a small amount of liquor was taken and that a window had been smashed.

Police also responded to an incident in the Hart on Monterey Road near Highway 97 on March 21 where two suspects were captured on surveillance.

RCMP believe there are similarities and are alive to the possibility all three were committed by the same people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.