Don Nachbaur of Prince George is out as head coach of the Spokane Chiefs.

A news release issued by the team stated that the Chiefs and Nachbaur mutually agreed to part ways.

The 58-year-old Nachbaur ranks third in WHL history with 691 career wins.

He was with Spokane since 2010, amassing a 261-190-30-18 record over seven seasons.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs this year going 27-33-8-4, which was last in the U.S. Division and 9th out of 10 in the Western Conference.

Nachbaur previously coached the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans.