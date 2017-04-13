Prince George RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who gave a firework to a seven year old yesterday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 pm on Wednesday. Officers were advised that a man pulled up beside a group of children who were walking home from a bus stop near the corner of Meyer and Bellamy Roads. He then gave one of the children what he said was a “piece of chalk” and drove away. It turned out that the item in question was not a piece of chalk but a firework.

The man was driving a red van. He is described as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, with a grey beard.

Due to the potential harm that could have occurred, RCMP are very concerned and would like to speak to the man in question.