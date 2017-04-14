The Blackburn Community Association (BCA) is hosting an Easter Egg Extravaganza in East Prince George this weekend.

Facility Director Kristen Scott says children of all ages are welcome to participate Saturday morning, even the littlest of hunters.

“We have split the hunt’s up into different age groups, so they’ll start at 11AM, 11:15AM, and then 11:30AM.”

This is the first year of the BCA is hosting the event, which is taking place at Bittner Park on Giscome Road.

Scott says this is adding to a year of several new beginnings for the community centre.

“We had some brand new renovations this year and we’ve been doing a lot of new events, trying to put more things out there. We started with our Halloween fun fair, and now we’re moving forward into different things during the different holiday seasons while reaching out to the community.”

She adds she’d like to see the event draw a reasonably-sized crowd and influence families to return to the BCA.

“We are hoping to get 100 people and so far, the response is going very well. We hope to get more so we can continue it from year to year.”

There is a small fee to pay in order to search for the scattered yolks.

