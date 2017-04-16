All you need to do is pick up some poo.

That’s the message from the Spruce City Wildlife Association (SCWA), which asks you to collect any moose droppings you see on your outdoor adventures.

The SCWA is helping out a UNBC team study moose throughout the colder months.

So before you hit the trails or the backcountry, President Steve Hamilton asks you to pack a plastic bag.

“Every little bit of information can help the biologists understand what’s going on with moose in their winter feed and see if we can reverse this trend of a decline throughout the province.”

After you bag 10-12 moose nuggets, Hamilton asks you to mark it with your latitude and longitude.

“We realize it’s quite a tall offer for some people but everybody in this day and age should have a smartphone and it’s easy to get a latitude and a longitude from there to Google Earth.”

After that, Hamilton wants you to freeze the bag then call the SCWA.