The Prince George Cougars continue to stockpile their young talent.

The WHL club signed 16-year old forward Liam Ryan on Tuesday.

Ryan was drafted by Prince George in the 7th round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft and compiled 43 points in 38 games for the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs in the BC Major Midget League last season.

“He’s worked very hard over the past two seasons to put himself in this position. Since the day he was drafted he has continued to develop into a solid, impact player,” said Cougars General Manager, Todd Harkins. “Speed, skill, and leadership are all major strengths to his game. He’s going to be a big part of our future successes and we are thrilled to have Liam and his family signed and committed to the Prince George Cougars.”

Ryan joins Jackson Leppard, Jonas Harkins, and Reid Perepeluk from the Cougars 2015 WHL Bantam Draft class that are signed and committed for next season.