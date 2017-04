Photo taken from Mark DeVore 's post on "WTF Prince George" facebook page.

A pickup truck drove through a storefront at 8th Avenue & Ahbau Street today.

Police received the initial call around 12:30 PM.

Luckily, RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says everyone was safe.

“Obviously, the building suffered a little bit of damage but aside from that it appears no one is hurt.”

The costs of damages are not yet known.

The situation is still under investigation.