Overtime was needed in the second games of the WHL Conference Finals Saturday night.

Reid Gardner scored his 15th goal of the playoffs at 4:56 of OT to give the Kelowna Rockets a

4-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

It was the first loss in 10 playoff games for the Thunderbirds.

The Western Final is tied 1-1 with the next two games in Kelowna Tuesday and Wednesday.

The East is also even 1-1 after the Regina Pats 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Adam Brooks tallied the winner at 17:05 of extra time.

The series shifts to Lethbridge Tuesday and Wednesday.

WHL WESTERN FINAL:

Game Visitor Home Date Time

1 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 21 (Seattle 5-4)

2 Kelowna @ Seattle Saturday, April 22 (Kelowna 4-3 overtime)

3 Seattle @ Kelowna Tuesday, April 25 7:05

4 Seattle @ Kelowna Wednesday, April 26 7:05

5 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 28 7:35

6 * Seattle @ Kelowna Sunday, April 30 5:05

7 * Kelowna @ Seattle Tuesday, May 2 7:05

* If necessary

WHL EASTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 21 (Lethbridge 3-1)

2 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Saturday, April 22 (Regina 3-2 OT)

3 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Tuesday, April 25 @ 6:00

4 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Wednesday, April 26 @ 6:00

5 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 28 @ 6:00

*6 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:00

*7 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)

In the BCHL, the Chilliwack Chiefs doubled the Penticton Vees 4-2 Saturday to cut the Vees lead to 3-2 in the best of 7 Fred Page Cup Final.



Game six will be played Monday in Penticton, with a 7th game, if needed, Tuesday in Chilliwack.

Both teams have a guaranteed berth in the Western Canada Cup which will be played in Penticton April 29th to May 7th.