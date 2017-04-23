You could soon enjoy a cheese platter or light lunch with a glass of bumbleberry along the riverfront.

Management is hoping to make some additions this summer, like a new lounge area offering more food and drink options.

“We’re actually going to be able to serve cafe bistro style food at Nothern Lights Estate Winery as early as middle of summer,” says Operating Partner Doug Bell, who is hoping for city council’s approval, “and at that time we’re going to be able to support other products such as beer products from our local CrossRoads Brewing and PWB (Pacific Western Brewing).”

Wine-lovers wouldn’t be limited to buying soup and sandwiches on-site. The picnic area will still be open for anyone packing baked brie and baguette.

Bell is also hoping to establish a designated “special event area” to hold smaller, intimate events like wedding receptions and acoustic, summertime concerts.

“We currently have a five-tier grass amphitheatre which has stunning views over the orchard, the river, and into downtown Prince George, and this space can actually seat over 200 people. We think that this is going to be a great venue for acts, both local and out of town, to come, and for people to enjoy them very serene setting.”

Pending city council’s approval, Bell will release an events schedule and tickets in the coming weeks.