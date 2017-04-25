A more user-friendly experience is now a reality for those visiting the City of Prince George website.

It was officially launched Tuesday morning and will feature things like new street maps, nine pages of Prince George history and social media links.

Director of External Relations Rob Van Adrichem says it should be a much better experience for everyone.

“We’re really trying to make it more engaging and by that, I mean just the photography that we use, the ways that we’re integrating with social media and the number of categories that people will have now to be able to subscribe for information is much higher than it was.”

He says the website overhaul was 18 months in the making.

“We’ve done I would say almost every page from scratch. We’ve consolidated a lot of information on the website so the actual number of web pages is actually fewer now on the new website.”

van Adrichem adds the navigation has changed, but the process is expected to be simpler.

“City Hall, Things To do, Business and Development, and City Services are very kind of normal menus that you would see on a lot of Municipal websites. We spent some time with our consultant really exploring how we can really enable people to get the stuff quickly.”

The City conducted focus groups, surveys, and interviews involving 200 people to come up with a firm solution, going under its $225,000 budget at the same time.

.@CityofPG .@CityofPG's new website includes 9-page section depicting local history; also has features to help those with visual impairment #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/bAt89GToBy — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 20, 2017

Access to news releases and City social media accounts will be present as well.

The city has made the site more compatible with most devices.