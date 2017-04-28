The eight NHL teams remaining have played one game in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs but each year one can argue that the Conference quarter-finals provide the most excitement, entertainment and enthusiasm.

Sure if your team makes the Stanley Cup final, obviously that championship series will hold more weight, but there are a number of factors that make round one, the Sweet 16, the most compelling:

Multiple games each night : Not every game is a masterpiece, but there’s more than one to choose from which hold one’s interest; somewhat similar to what helps make the NFL successful on Sundays in the fall. Clicking the channel from one game to the next keeps the viewers on edge. In other words, the more drama the better.

: Not every game is a masterpiece, but there’s more than one to choose from which hold one’s interest; somewhat similar to what helps make the NFL successful on Sundays in the fall. Clicking the channel from one game to the next keeps the viewers on edge. In other words, the more drama the better. Lure of the upset : With more opportunities in the opening round, the lower ranked teams have their best chance of defeating the higher seed. In all likelihood, there is at least one stunning surprise, if not more, but we can only guess which series will produce the “shocker.” Did anyone pick #8 Nashville to sweep #1 Chicago?

: With more opportunities in the opening round, the lower ranked teams have their best chance of defeating the higher seed. In all likelihood, there is at least one stunning surprise, if not more, but we can only guess which series will produce the “shocker.” Did anyone pick #8 Nashville to sweep #1 Chicago? Pure hockey : Yes, the playoffs do not provide gimmicks like three point games and shootouts. They compete until there is a “true” winner for as long as it takes, not a skills competition. Real overtime, with no time limit, keeps us up late but the lost sleep is worth the extra entertainment value. The Leafs and Capitals played five overtime games while the Bruins and Senators were not far behind with four games that went beyond regulation time.

: Yes, the playoffs do not provide gimmicks like three point games and shootouts. They compete until there is a “true” winner for as long as it takes, not a skills competition. Real overtime, with no time limit, keeps us up late but the lost sleep is worth the extra entertainment value. The Leafs and Capitals played five overtime games while the Bruins and Senators were not far behind with four games that went beyond regulation time. The Pool : Even hockey pools are more fun in the opening round because all participants start at full strength. In other words, after the draft everyone thinks they have picked the best team, but those thoughts are quickly put to rest once teams and players are eliminated. If you have 12 players on your fantasy hockey pool team to start but are quickly down to six by round two, the disappointment leads to frustration and a possible lack of caring.

: Even hockey pools are more fun in the opening round because all participants start at full strength. In other words, after the draft everyone thinks they have picked the best team, but those thoughts are quickly put to rest once teams and players are eliminated. If you have 12 players on your fantasy hockey pool team to start but are quickly down to six by round two, the disappointment leads to frustration and a possible lack of caring. The weather : Hockey is still foremost on our mind in mid-April but five or six weeks later, there’s a lawn to cut, camps to seek, sunshine to bask in and a barbecue that awaits. The hotter the temperature outside, the cooler reception to hockey inside.

: Hockey is still foremost on our mind in mid-April but five or six weeks later, there’s a lawn to cut, camps to seek, sunshine to bask in and a barbecue that awaits. The hotter the temperature outside, the cooler reception to hockey inside. Element of surprise/Unpredictability : Nashville goalie Pekka Renne had two shutouts and three goals against in four games against the high scoring Blackhawks. There were four overtime games in one night (April 17th) for the first time in the playoffs in 32 years. Who saw this coming?

: Nashville goalie Pekka Renne had two shutouts and three goals against in four games against the high scoring Blackhawks. There were four overtime games in one night (April 17th) for the first time in the playoffs in 32 years. Who saw this coming? Memories erased : Whether you are the top seed or the team that barely qualified as an eighth seed, the first round offers one important intangible-HOPE. Yes, the memories of the 82 regular season schedule and previous playoff failures are erased as teams begin 0-0.

: Whether you are the top seed or the team that barely qualified as an eighth seed, the first round offers one important intangible-HOPE. Yes, the memories of the 82 regular season schedule and previous playoff failures are erased as teams begin 0-0. More Canadian teams . Fans in this country want the Stanley Cup back in Canada after a 23 year absence (Montreal 1994). This year there were five teams that stood a chance following the regular season with that number was trimmed to a couple by round two.

. Fans in this country want the Stanley Cup back in Canada after a 23 year absence (Montreal 1994). This year there were five teams that stood a chance following the regular season with that number was trimmed to a couple by round two. More storylines: With eight series in the first round, that is more than the final three rounds combined. The more match-ups the more intrigue.

Be honest, once your favorite team(s) is eliminated, the passion to watch the other teams play lessons significantly. Its only human nature.

This doesn’t mean, rounds two to four, aren’t worthy of one’s attention especially since there is more on the line the further a team advances.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are an institution with many Canadians “catching the bug”, but there is still that mystique about the first round that offers a uniqueness that demands our special attention.



Stanley Cup playoffs first round stats:

—————————————————

–27 of the 42 games (64.3 %) were decided by one goal.

–18 of the 42 games (42.8 %) were decided in OT. (Home team was 7-11 in OT)

–Home team was just 19-23. (Home team is just 1-3 after four games in second round)

–Two series were four game sweeps, two series were decided in five games and four series were decided in six games.

First round scoring—-

—————————-

–Jackets & Penguins 34 goals in 5 games.

–Leafs & Capitals 34 goals in 6 games, all decided by one goal.

–Sens & Bruins 28 goals in 6 games, all decided by one goal.

–Sharks & Oilers 26 goals in 6 games, with three of them shutouts.

–Canadiens & Rangers 25 goals in 6 games.

–Ducks & Flames 23 goals in 4 games.

–Blues & Wild 19 goals in 5 games.

–Hawks & Predators 16 goals in 4 games.

