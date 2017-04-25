RCMP are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in downtown Prince George yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:30, when a store on 3rd Avenue reported that an individual came in with a handgun and demanded cash from the register. Employees cooperated and the suspect fled west on a bike with a small amount of cash. Officers attended the area immediately but were unable to locate the suspect.

The individual is described as a non-white man wearing a grey hoody, black pants, gloves and a balaclava mask. The bike is described as a purple 10 speed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.