Local fire crews battled a building blaze near Duchess Park Secondary School Tuesday night.

Around 7:15PM, Prince George crews from three different halls responded to reports of an apartment fire at 1775 6th Avenue after a pot caught on fire in a resident’s kitchen.

In a statement, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Scobie explains a lone third-floor occupant was cooking on the stove when the incident occurred, was able to escape unharmed, and 15 firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Chief Scobie adds the building was evacuated immediately after trucks arrived and crews contained the fire to the one apartment.

There was extensive smoke damage to the building itself and minor smoke damage to the third-floor hallway.

An estimated dollar-loss has yet to be determined.