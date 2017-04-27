Swingman Kaelen Mcneight of North Vancouver has joined the UNBC Timberwolves men’s basketball team.

Set to graduate from Sentinel Secondary in June, Mcneight will red-shirt his first year in Prince George.

“I’m willing to do whatever Coach thinks is right for me. If he wants me to save a year of eligibility, then I am definitely okay with that.”

Mcneight caught the attention of Timberwolves head coach Todd Jordan during an identification camp this Spring.

“Kaelen is a hard-working athlete who came in and really impressed us at camp. He is still growing, and developing his athleticism, and he has the right mindset to come in and make our program better. Red-shirting for a season will give him an opportunity to spend a bit more time in the weight room, and develop his body.”

VIDEO: Excited to welcome Kaelen Mcneight to @UNBCBasketball! Watch the video! https://t.co/XOuoR0i6D6 READ here! https://t.co/ud7ZtpDvqk — UNBC Athletics (@UNBCATHLETICS) April 27, 2017

Standing at six-foot-four, Mcneight plans to develop his skills in a few areas.

“I just want to try to lock down on defence, run the lanes, and hit open three-pointers. My game, at this point, is catch-and-shoot, and driving the lanes to attack the hoop.”

Mcneight plans to pursue his education in the School of Business.