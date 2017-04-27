Jag Seehra of Prince George beat Thomas Tordoff of Alberta by unanimous decision in his first bout at the Canadian amateur boxing championships in Quebec City.

Seehra, who moved to Nanaimo last year, advances to the 64 kilogram light welterweight division (141 pounds) semi-finals.



He will face three-time Canadian champion Arthur Biyarslanov of Ontario tonight (Friday).

The 27-year-old Seehra is one of 22 B.C. boxers at the nationals coached by former Prince George resident Bob Pegues who now makes his home in Nanaimo.

Seehra has earned three medals at Canadian championships: bronze in 2009, silver in 2010 and bronze in 2012.

