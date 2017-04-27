Two Rivers Gallery in Prince George has introduced a new project aimed to give back to the community.

The program entitled “Make To Give” will see the art museum’s MakerLab team, as well as volunteers, create supplies that are eco-friendly and reusable for local non-profits.

Coordinator Roanne Whitticase says this will allow residents willing to be a part of the idea to learn a variety of new skills.

“It’s just a unique way for people to engage in the space. Maybe they don’t have a project that they need to make for themselves, but they just want to be creative. This is an opportunity to come down, do something fun, and give back to the community.”

She hopes the program will become successful enough to continue in the coming months, as long as the demand is up.

“There are so many organizations with great things going on in the community; this is just another avenue to support different things that they’re doing.”

#REAPS McClymont says inspiration was improving recycling awareness; wants to keep program going at Two Rivers Gallery

Whitticase says the first task will be making eco-friendly shopping bags for REAPS in Prince George to distribute at the farmer’s market throughout the summer.

REAPS Chair Terri McClymont says she’s ecstatic to begin the partnership.

“With the Spring Clean-up coming up this weekend, there are plastic bags everywhere, so this is very fitting to make a bag for people to take a bag when they don’t have one.”

The gallery has been awarded $5,000 through a My PG City grant to help kick-start the initiative through the Two Rivers’ Community Hive.

“Make To Give” will officially launch on May 4th.