Jag Seehra of Prince George earned a bronze medal at the 2017 Canadian amateur boxing championships in Quebec City.

The 27-year-old Seehra was stopped in the first round by three-time Canadian champion Arthur Biyarslanov of Ontario in the semi-finals of the elite 64 kilogram (141 pounds) light welterweight division.

This was the 4th medal at Nationals for Seehra, who moved to Nanaimo last year.



He also took bronze in 2009 and 2012 plus a silver in 2010.

Seehra was one of 22 B.C. boxers in the tournament coached by former Prince George resident Bob Pegues who now makes his home in Nanaimo.