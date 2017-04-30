Getting to the polls on May 9th will be easy.

The City of Prince George is making all public transit free on BC Election Day. City transit planner Josephine Macharia says this is to help potential voters get to their destinations and be green in the process.

“Essentially, it’s just something that we’ve done in the past and will continue to do for election days to ensure everyone has access to their polling station and also consider seeking transit to vote as opposed to an additional car trip.”

This decision will cost the city approximately $1,000 but it’s a fee Macharia says is worth it.

“We feel that it’s a minimal cost for a better benefit to everyone and also to the environment if people consider leaving their cars at home to take the bus.”

Buses will run as regularly scheduled on May 9th. Macharia adds that all “U” routes have been canceled from May-August. These buses are added specifically to meet ridership demand from university students during the school year.