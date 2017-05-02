Elections BC has set up camp across the province for the 2017 vote | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

More voters in the Prince George-Valemount riding turned up to advanced polls this weekend than in Prince George-Mackenzie.

The numbers were pretty close though – 4.3% of registered voters in the PG-Mackenzie versus 4.9% percent in PG-Valemount.

Saturday was a much busier day at the polls for both ridings 820 people voted in the PG-Mackenzie riding on Saturday, compared to 557 on Sunday. In PG-Valemount, 1,047 voters cast ballots on Saturday, compared to just 603 on Sunday.

Local voters don’t seem to be as keen on voting early as those elsewhere in the province.

According to Elections BC, just over 231,000 people voted in the first two of six scheduled days of advanced polls across the province. That’s a little over 7% of the province’s registered voters.

There are four more days of advanced voting to go – May 3 through May 6 – before Election Day on May 9.