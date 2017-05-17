Prince George’s own Alyssa Connell has been named Junior Female Athlete of the Year by Curl BC.

The 18-year-old is one of 14 award winners that will be honoured at the 2017 Curl BC Awards Banquet on June 3rd in Kelowna.

Connell skipped a team that earned the bronze medal at the 2017 BC Junior Women’s Championship at the Royal City Curling Club.

She also led her foursome to victory at the Central Interior Junior Cash Spiel.

Connell, who will attend UNBC in September, was described in her nomination as a “true leader” who “overcame any mental challenges that confront skips.”

In addition, as a volunteer, she also ran the Prince George Curling Club’s Junior program for the past two years.