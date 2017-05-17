Prince George’s own Alyssa Connell has been named Junior Female Athlete of the Year by Curl BC.
The 18-year-old is one of 14 award winners that will be honoured at the 2017 Curl BC Awards Banquet on June 3rd in Kelowna.
Connell skipped a team that earned the bronze medal at the 2017 BC Junior Women’s Championship at the Royal City Curling Club.
BC Junior Women's Championship (PGs): Alyssa Connell 7, Alysha Buchy 4 [FINAL] https://t.co/drzHxZBIOI
— CurlingScores (@CurlingScores) January 1, 2017
She also led her foursome to victory at the Central Interior Junior Cash Spiel.
Connell, who will attend UNBC in September, was described in her nomination as a “true leader” who “overcame any mental challenges that confront skips.”
In addition, as a volunteer, she also ran the Prince George Curling Club’s Junior program for the past two years.
Congratulations to all our award winners! https://t.co/kuBxAFDogi #2017CurlBCAwards #curling
— CurlBC (@CurlBC) May 17, 2017