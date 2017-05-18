94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Officer and dog save woman from Nechako River
Spencer Gowan
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
UNBC, CNC finalize Sexual Misconduct policies
Kyle Balzer
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
Fifth Avenue will soon get two new heated, fully-enclosed, hydro-powered, and well-lit. bus shelters.
Wayne Carrasco
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
Video
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
Country FM
The GOAT
N.O.W.
MAY 18: RIP CHRIS CORNELL
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
what would you be doing right now if you weren’t working?
Kurt & Carol
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
MAY 17: ICE CREAM!!!!!!
Kev Cotter
,
Wednesday, May. 17th, 2017
Win
#BeautifyPG The Backyard Makeover Photo Contest
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Tourism Valemount’s Craft Beer Experience
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
TIM & FAITH TRIP FOR 2 TRIVIA
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
YOU STILL HAVE A CHANCE TO SEE MIRANDA LAMBERT
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
Music Panels
Rock Jury
Country Music Panel
News
Fifth Avenue will soon get two new heated, fully-enclosed, hydro-powered, and well-lit. bus shelters.
SHARE ON:
Wayne Carrasco
,
staff
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
Related Posts
Officer and dog save woman from Nechako River
Spencer Gowan
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
UNBC, CNC finalize Sexual Misconduct policies
Kyle Balzer
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017
One arrested in suspected Burns Lake homicide
Spencer Gowan
,
Thursday, May. 18th, 2017