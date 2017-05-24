A major fundraising campaign between the Robert Conconi Foundation and the YMCA of Northern BC is in full swing.

The funds raised will support Foundry Prince George, a new youth mental wellness facility that will increase access for young people aged 12 to 24 seeking mental health and substance use services.

CEO, Amanda Alexander says the fundraiser will follow a simple process.

“Any dollar that we raise locally up to $25,000 will be matched by the Conconi Foundation so if locally we raise $25,000 we will actually bring in $50,000.”

The Northern BC branch is working tirelessly to achieve the target.

“We’re super excited about the initiative. To date, we have raised $13,000 and have up until next week to raise those additional funds to make it to 25.”

Alexander believes by launching the new facility it will ease the burden from other sources.

“Currently our services are incredibly overwhelmed. When first anxiety or depression hits there is not the opportunity for our youth to go in and actually be able to have a conversation with someone or get some tools around to manage those pieces.”

The deadline for donations is May 31.

In January, the BC Government announced the opening of five new youth wellness centres across the province including Prince George.

The government announced in March of 2015 they would provide $3,000,000 toward the construction of all five facilities; the four other locations are in Campbell River, Abbotsford, Kelowna, and the North Shore.

Foundry is scheduled to open this spring.

For more information or to make a donation you can click here