Elections BC is done counting ballots and the final results are the same as the night of May 9.

The BC Liberals hold 43 seats in the legislature, the BC NDP 41 and the Greens 3.

After counting all the absentee ballots, the NDP won Courtenay-Comox by 189 votes. That’s a much wider margin than on election night when the party led by only 9 ballots.

The Liberals still won the popular vote with 40.36% of ballots cast, a slightly smaller percentage than the election night results. That’s only eight one-hundredths of a percent over the NDP who received 40.28% of votes province wide. The BC Greens increased their share slightly in the final count, tallying 16.84%.

In order to form a government, a coalition will be needed. Premier Christy Clark released this statement shortly after the final results were released:

“I want to congratulate all candidates, from all parties, who put their names forward to run. It’s not easy, and they deserve our gratitude for working to make our province even better.

“With 43 BC Liberal candidates elected as MLAs, and a plurality in the legislature, we have a responsibility to move forward and form a government.

“The final result reinforces that British Columbians want us to work together, across party lines, to get things done for them.

“Our priority is to protect our strong economy and to manage BC’s finances responsibly, while listening closely to British Columbians on how we address important social and environmental priorities and how we can make BC politics more responsive, transparent, and accountable.

“The work is just beginning. My team and I look forward to delivering positive results for British Columbians.”

You can take a look at Elections BC’s final results here.