The volume of illicit drug deaths in BC continues to be a concern according to the BC Coroners Service.

Last month, 136 people in the province died from illicit drug use, which is nearly double the April 2016 total of 69.

There have now been 488 people this year that have succumbed to a drug overdose, with over half of those deaths between the ages of 30 and 49.

Four out of five who died were male.

Northern Health has reported 14 overdose deaths so far in 2017, the lowest total among the health authorities in the province.

