The North District RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Hudson’s Hope on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrived at a home on Lahagarte Road just before 3 pm. The structure had already collapsed and people were attempting to contain the flames to prevent them from spreading to the grass and nearby forest.

After being told that everyone was out of the home, officers attended a nearby residence where they were told that a 2.5 month old baby girl, who had been removed from the home, had died. Her father sustained severe burns to his upper body and face in his attempt to save her. He was later flown to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police and fire officials are actively working on this investigation to determine the cause of the tragic fire. Although the investigation is still in the early stages, the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.