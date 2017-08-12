The City has started the process of installing new synthetic turf at Masich Place Stadium

The project also includes track upgrades and landscaping

After nearly 30 years of use, the facility had begun to show its age

The new playing field will meet Canadian Football League and FIFA standards

New throwing and jumping facilities are set to International Association of Athletics Federations specs

“I really think it’s a step up. Even though it’s not quite track and field specific, it’s more multi-use. I’m looking forward to watching some soccer games here with UNBC and other sports as well.” – Ron Davis, long-time local track and field coach

Construction should be complete by this fall with the upgraded facility to open 2017