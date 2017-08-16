The Prince George RCMP have received multiple break & enter reports west of the city over the past week, particularly around Norman Lake. A recent investigation has lead to the arrest of two men.

An officer was wrapping up a break-in investigation in the area just before 11:30 PM Tuesday when he observed a suspicious cube van on Norman Lake Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the van took off for Highway 16, headed east towards Prince George and then went north on Telachick Road. Ten minutes later, police used a spike belt to stop the van.

Police say two male occupants fled on foot. RCMP searched the van and found ammunition, leading officers to believe the suspects may be armed. No other occupants were found in the van.

A Police Dog Service Team attended the scene and began tracking the suspects through a dark wooded area. Officers began to “feel the effects of bear mace” about ten minutes into the search but were able to find and arrest both men.

“We believe that the van is full of stolen items from rural Break & Enters” says Cpl. Craig Douglass, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP. “We will be attempting to identify the owners of the recovered property. We are asking the public to check their properties and report Break & Enters and stolen property. It is likely that some of the Break & Enters have not yet been discovered and reported.”

Both 30-year-olds will be held in custody pending further investigation. RCMP will continue investigating and believe several charges will be laid.