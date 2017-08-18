Local Mounties have arrested a man and a woman involved in a hit-and-run incident on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30PM, police responded to a collision near First Avenue and Ospika Boulevard next to Park Village Apartments, where an 18-year-old pedestrian was found to be suffering from serious injuries.

BREAKING: @PG_RCMP have taped off a half block section of 1st @ Ospika by Park Village Apartments pic.twitter.com/dlLffhLxRU — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 18, 2017

The two individuals were eventually tracked down further up the road and were taken into custody.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says the investigation is still in its early stages and have blocked off a half section of First Avenue west.

“A North District RCMP reconstructionist has been called to the scene and we have spoken to some witnesses, but certainly we would like to speak to anybody that may have seen a light blue, smaller vehicle in the minutes before the collision as well.”

He adds the victim was taken to, and is being treated in hospital.

Anyone with more information on the collision is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Shannon Waters, My PG Now