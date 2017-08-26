If you think Prince George is smelling a little smokier than usual, you’re not wrong!

On top of the leftover smoke from the wildfires to the south, the Pacific BioEnergy Corporation has been dealing with a situation since Thursday morning.

“A smoulder, as we’ve been calling it, had started in one of the two large wood pellet silos,” says spokesperson Kevin Brown.

“Those silos hold the finished wood pellets. Prince George Fire & Rescue were called, which is part of our emergency procedure.”

Brown says workers are still dealing with the smoulder, and will likely continue to do so throughout the weekend.

He adds the company is not sure how this all started.

“When you’re dealing with wood, you want to proceed very slowly in situations like this because what is a very volatile substance, that is principally the reason that our crews are going very slowly.”

Brown says while the situation is a concern, but there are no health risks to anyone in the area.

The smoke from the silo is just wood smoke.

