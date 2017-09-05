Students in the CNC courtyard for welcome back festivities | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

School is back in session for the post-secondary institutes across the country.

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) held Welcome Back and Orientation Day activities at its six campuses throughout Northern BC.

.@cnc_bc_ca welcoming new, returning students with courtyard party; hundreds taking in music, free food, & company | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/FWzdaBp2Wv — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 5, 2017

The Prince George and Quesnel campuses kicked the year off with a BBQ lunch, along with music, games, and other activities.

“We’re really excited to have our students come back,” says CNC President Henry Reiser.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to help them be successful and enjoy their academic journey.”

There has been a 10% increase in applicants for the school, and international, domestic, and trade numbers are all on the rise too.

.@cnc_bc_ca even has various lawn games for students to interact with; giant Jenga, and… whatever you call this | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/KoNaAmvtDE — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 5, 2017

One key addition to CNC this school year is the Youth in Care program.

Last week, the province announced the program would extend its reach from 11 to 25 schools.

“When Youth in Care comes forward, meets the criteria, and self-identifies, then we will follow through with the tuition waiver,” explains Reiser.

Reiser says the Adult Basic Education, and English Language Learning programs will hopefully see an increase in numbers as well.

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now