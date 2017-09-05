CNC held its Welcome Back & Orientation Day in Prince George

Activities included a BBQ lunch, music, and games

The school has seen a 10% increase in applicants, with international, domestic, and trade numbers on the rise too

“We’re really excited to have our students come back. We’re doing everything we possibly can to help them be successful and enjoy their academic journey.” -CNC President Henry Reiser

Reiser says the Adult Basic Education, and English Language Learning programs will hopefully see an increase in numbers as well