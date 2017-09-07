UNBC is now internationally recognized!

Times Higher Education ranked the school in the top 4% among 1,000 universities from over 75 countries

UNBC placed 627th in international outlook…

…and 631st in industry income

“This is good evidence the efforts we’ve been making around internationalizing our campus are already paying off. Our campus initiatives around being green and our energy projects do contribute to our ranking.” -Dr. Daniel Weeks, UNBC President

The honor comes after UNBC placed 1st on Maclean’s top-undergraduate institution list for the past two years