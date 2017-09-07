Anyone travelling in and out of the Prince George airport the next few months can expect some temporary changes.

Construction of the elevator project gets underway this week as both sets of staircases connecting to the long term parking area with the main terminal will be upgraded.

The first part of construction will include two sets of temporary stairs as the current ones will be demolished.

Parking spots in both short and long term parking will also be changed.

The $3 million dollar project is expected to be completed by next spring.