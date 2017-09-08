The fourth annual BC Cabinet-First Nations Leaders’ Gathering wrapped up in Vancouver with a sense of optimism.

“Our government has made every minister responsible for adopting the UN declaration and the TRC calls-to-action, true reconciliation can’t be done by one ministry or one entity, it can’t be done in Silas – it requires all government to come together with First Nations with industries,” says Scott Fraser, minister of indigenous relations and reconciliation.

Fraser adds both parties have an opportunity to do things differently and to bring a strong future to all First Nations in BC.

“One that includes jobs, economic stability, and creates the same quality of life for all British Columbians who are First Nations and non-First Nations.”

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan called the meeting a pivotal moment for the province in terms of heading towards a reconciliation.

Fraser says both parties will stop at nothing to make things right. “We are committed to creating a vision of reconciliation with First Nations people grounded in respect and recognition government-to-government. We are committed to working together to create a joint vision for reconciliation – one that we can create together. We understand that this work must be done in partnership from the very beginning and the work ahead of us is significant but together we can determine the path forward.”

Other dignitaries in attendance during the two-day conference which wrapped up on Thursday included Chief Susan Miller with the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations and Chief Robert Chamberlin of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs.