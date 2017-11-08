A demonstration will be held between 1:30PM and 2:30PM this afternoon by UNBC cafeteria workers.

They will be joined by campus allies and unionized hotel workers from across the city.

The reason for the rally is because the parent company they work for is offering a pay raise of just 20 cents extra, per hour.

Despite UNBC being named one of the top employers across the province in 2017, Compass Group, the company who employs the cafeteria workers, has been hardnosed with contract negotiations since the previous contract expired in April.

The rally will be held in the main courtyard outside the Agora building.