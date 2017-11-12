When your hot, your hot.

Maria Mongomo certainly knew the feeling as her massive 32 point effort led the UNBC Timberwolves to a 79-61 win on Saturday over the UBC Thunderbirds, completing the weekend sweep.

The third-year player out of Las Palmas, Spain connected on 11 field goals and went a whopping 8 for 12 from beyond the arch.

After her 32 point performance in a huge win over ubcwbball , conchi_mongomo12 talks about her… https://t.co/gwOSKclVIP — UNBC Athletics (@UNBCATHLETICS) November 12, 2017

“They give me so much confidence, and I always feel free to shoot,” says Mongomo. “They support me and I support them.”

The Timberwolves rebounded in a big way after a slow start in the first quarter falling behind 22-14 to the Thunderbirds but rallied for a 36-34 edge at half-time.

UNBC completed some unfinished business against UBC, who swept the Timberwolves in last year’s playoffs.

Exacting revenge on them was a point of emphasis.

“We had something to prove with this team, after last year’s playoffs,” added Mongomo. “After we won yesterday, we just believed. We did it as a team.”

The Timberwolves also received a break out performance from Vasiliki Louka who nearly posted a triple-double with 22 points, 8 assists and 13 rebounds.

The consecutive losses spoiled the homecoming for UBC sophomore Marcie Schlick who played with the Duchess Park Condors playing alongside Madison Landry and Alina Shakirova who are now with UNBC.

With a much younger squad this season, Schlick believes the team is going through some growing pains.

“It’s a different team dynamic because we don’t have those older leaders, we have some younger players that are taking on some much bigger roles and it’s definitely harder but it is a fun group to be around, it’s exciting to have a bigger role and figure out where you’re at.”

The local product finished with just two points in 17 minutes of action along with four fouls.

UNBC improves to 2-4 on the season while the Thunderbirds drop to 3-3.

In men’s action, UNBC had no answer for Phil Jalalapoor and Conor Morgan who put up a combined 56 points in a dominant 104-72 victory.

Much like Mongomo, Jalalapoor was unstoppable from three-point range going 7 for 10.

Vova Pluzhnikov led the Timberwolves in scoring with 17 points in a losing effort.

UNBC drops to 2-4 while UBC improves to 4-2.

The T-Wolves welcome the University of Regina Cougars next Friday and Saturday from the Northern Sports Centre.