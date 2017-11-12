Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies did not get the result he had hoped for during the vote on Bill C-346.

The bill was an Act to Amend the Firearms Act (licenses) and was defeated 199 to 83.

“It’s very unfortunate but also very apparent that the Liberal Members who rose to debate this Bill didn’t actually read it now do they understand current Canadian firearms laws,” explains Zimmer.

“Bill C-346 would have eliminated some of the duplication that currently exists as a result of the RCMP’s Continuous Eligibility program.”

Zimmer also thanked those who voted for the Bill.