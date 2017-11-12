This is the second consecutive three-game, three-day road trip ending with a 1-2 record for the Spruce Kings.

Despite forward Ethan de Jong’s three-point performance in West Kelowna Sunday afternoon, Prince George would lose by score of 4-3 at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors were able to maintain a one-goal lead in each period as the ‘Kings tried to culminate a comeback twice.

De Jong assisted on all three PG goals by Captain Kyle Johnson, Dustin Manz, and Ben Brar respectively.

Rookie goaltender Brad Cooper made 28 saves on 32 shots in the Spruce Kings’ ninth loss of the year, dropping their record to 11-9-2-3.

Prince George battles West Kelowna once again Saturday on home ice, after a meeting with Nanaimo on Friday.

Both games at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA) have 7PM puck-drops.

It is also the beginning of an eight-game homestand for the Spruce Kings.