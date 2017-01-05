The Prince George Cougars added a sniper to their lineup following a major trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Cougars acquired 18 year old Russian forward Nikita Popugaev from the Warriors in return for

18 year old Russian forward Yan Khomenko, 17 year old forward Justin Almeida, a second round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft and a fifth round pick in the 2017 Draft.

The 6’5”, 200 pound Popugaev is tied for 7th in WHL scoring with 51 points (22 goals) in 40 games.

In 110 career WHL regular season games with the Warriors, Popugaev has 98 points (38 goals) and 42 penalty minutes.

Internationally he represented Team Russia during the 2016 CHL Canada Russia Series and is scheduled to play for Team Orr in the 2017 Sherwin-Williams CHL NHL Top Prospects Game January 30th in Quebec City.

NHL Central Scouting’s 2017 Preliminary Player’s to Watch List gave Popugaev an ‘A’ rating which indicates a potential first round candidate for the 2017 draft.

“We’ve added a player to our lineup that can be an offensive game-changer for us,” said Cougars General Manager Todd Harkins in a team news release. “Nikita is one of the most skilled and dominant offensive players in the Western Hockey League and he’s got a tremendously bright future in the game. He makes us better in all areas and he will play a big part in our success not only this year, but next season as well.”

Popugaev is expected to make his Cougars debut on Friday when they host the Victoria Royals in the first of a doubleheader at CN Centre.

The WHL trade deadline is Tuesday.

Photo credit: Prince George Cougars