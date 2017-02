It will be a chillier weekend in Prince George.

Daytime highs should fall in the -11 to -14 degree Celsius range with the overnight low dropping to -28 by Monday.

However, Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says the cold snap shouldn’t last long. “It looks like it should persist into the middle of next week but towards the end of next week conditions will start to moderate and temperatures will climb back up.”

Temperatures should be back into the positive single digits by Thursday.