Drivers in Prince George are getting a break at the pumps with fuel prices dropping to 95.9 cents a litre at Costco.

Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy.com Dan McTeague says the drop is retail-based.

“For now and for the foreseeable future what you see is what you get within five to six cents a litre and much of that driven by retailers dropping their margins in order to compete and that’s good news for consumers.”

McTeague also applauded Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

He believes it will create more opportunities here in Canada. “That represents an additional 800,000 barrels of oil that could potentially leave Canada and create opportunity, for oil products and send it either to the United States or the Gulf Coast.”

On the flip side, a potential border import tax could have negative impacts on retailers and refineries in the United States who import products like oil and send it to Canada.