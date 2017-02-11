It was the Jonathan Rees show on Saturday as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds upset the Cariboo Cougars 6-5 from Kin 1.

Rees busted out of the gate with the only two goals of the first period giving the Thunderbirds a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The game opened up offensively in the second period as both teams exploded for six combined goals.

Rees completed his hat-trick early in the frame followed by a goal from Brodi Stuart.

The Cougars exploded with four unanswered goals of their own from Ty Maser, Jarin Sutton, Darian Long, and Trey Thomas.

Cariboo took the lead for the first time in the game off the stick of Devin Sutton making it a 5-4 game.

Fraser Valley swung right back with two goals in 16 seconds when Stuart scored his second of the game followed by Justin Plett.

Cariboo drops to 27-5-1 and host Fraser Valley on Sunday at 10am.