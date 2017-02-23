The federal Minister of Natural Resouces Jim Carr announced members of the Canadian and BC governments are teaming up.

BC Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson believes the new Task Force on Softwood Lumber will strike the right deal with the United States.

“This is the highest priority for our province. We’re going to work through and with this issue looking for a new, managed trade agreement defending BC’s and Canada’s interests in litigation.”

He says the next step is talking to ministers and creating a plan to tackle three important issues.

“To seek a path forward to a new trade agreement, defending our interests closely is a high priority with the Federal Government in the litigation process, and determine what initiatives we may need to take in response to the application of duties when they come in.”

The U.S. has postponed its decision in the preliminary determination in its legal dispute against Canadian lumber imports until April 24.