Jared Hovde leads Spruce Kings to 25th victory of 2016-17 season over Coquitlam | Photo Courtesy of Matt Jensen Photography

The Prince George Spruce Kings began their final regular season road swing making a stop at the Express’ station on Friday.

The boys in blue gave up the opening goal within the first eight minutes of the opening frame before rocketing to a 4-1 victory.

Spruce Kings remain undefeated against Express! Goals by Hovde (2), @BenPoisson12, and @allbeerightback pic.twitter.com/MC3hfeMzfl — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) February 25, 2017

Forward Jared Hovde tallied a three-point performance, netting the Spruce Kings first and fourth goals while adding a helper to Ben Poisson’s 12th of the year.

Defenceman Bryan Allbee scored PG’s third goal 92 seconds into the final period, while goaltender Tavin Grant made 20 saves on 21 shots en route to his 15th win this season.

The Kings record improves to even par at 25-25-4-2, while Coquitlam drops to 11-44-1-2.

Prince George will continue their three-game road trip tonight in Langley against the Rivermen; puck-drop goes for 6PM.

