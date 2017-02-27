Photo of Maria Mongomo in action is courtesy of UNBC

Timberwolves guard Maria Mongomo is the first UNBC women’s basketball player to achieve Canada West all-star status.

The five-foot-nine Mongomo has been named to the second All-Star team.

Just one season after being named to the Canada West and U Sport All-Rookie team, the native of Las Palmas, Spain, averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Each of those marks was top-10 in Canada West, a feat only equaled by conference MVP, Antoinette Miller of the University of Winnipeg.

Despite her consistent play, Mongomo was caught off guard by the announcement.

“This is crazy,” she said, “It’s a big surprise. I can’t believe it. When you get news like this is, you are thankful. This is a great honour and I feel very blessed.”

2016-17 CW Women’s Basketball First Team All-Stars

Name / Position / University / Year / Hometown

Antoinette Miller / G / Winnipeg / 4 / Phoenix, Arizona

Sabine Dukate / G / Saskatchewan / 2 / Ventspiils, Latvia

Maddison Penn / G / UBC / 2 / Avoca Beach, Australia

Maddie Rogers / G / Alberta / 5 / Calgary, Alta.

Katie Polischuk / G / Regina / 5 / Brantford, Ont.

2016-17 CW Women’s Basketball Second Team All-Stars

Name / Position / University / Year / Hometown

Jenna Bugiardini / F / Victoria / 5 / Hamilton, Ont.

Kayli Sartori / G, F / Fraser Valley / 5 / Chlliwack, B.C.

Keisha Cox / G / Brandon / 4 / Oceanside, California

Tessa Ratzlaff / F / Trinity Western / 3 / Abbotsford, B.C.

Maria Mongomo / G / UNBC / 2 / Las Palmas, Spain

2016-17 CW Women’s Basketball Third Team All-Stars

Name / Position / University / Year / Hometown

Kyanna Giles / G / Regina / 1 / Winnipeg, Man.

Brianna Ghali / G / Calgary / 4 / Calgary, Alta.

Megan Noonan / G / Winnipeg / 5 / Winnipeg, Man.

Kendall Lydon / PG / MacEwan / 5 / Chehalis, Washington

Kara Spotton / F / UBC / 5 / Fort Collins, Colorado

2016-17 CW Women’s Basketball All-Rookies

Name / Position / University / Hometown

Kyanna Giles / G / Regina / Winnipeg, Man.

Libby Epoch / G / Saskatchewan / Moose Jaw, Sask.

Bobbi-Jo Colburn / F, G / Calgary / Cranbrook, B.C.

Keylyn Filewich / F / UBC / Winnipeg, Man.

Emma Kary / G / Alberta / Calgary, Alta.