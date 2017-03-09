It was as a rare as a UFO sighting, but all members in the House of Commons showed support for Todd Doherty’s private member’s bill on PTSD Wednesday.

Bill C-211, is calling for a national framework to support veterans and first responders on the issue and will go to a third reading.

The Cariboo-Prince George MP says the unanimous vote was a turning point in supporting those who risk their lives.

“We’re really sending a message to our brave men and women in uniform whether they serve our communities or country. We value them, we value their sacrifice and we’re going to do everything in our power to make them healthy and whole again.”

Doherty adds it was nice to see everyone put political differences aside and come together.

“Those that were in the gallery saw what can happen when you put partisan politics aside and really do some good work for Canadians. Over 284 of my parliamentary colleagues stood up in support of Bill C-211.”

It now goes to the Standing Committee on Health who will then review it and make revisions.

A date for the reading has not been set yet.

Doherty will then debate them to make sure any changes only strengthen Bill C-211.

If passed, it will then go to the Senate where it has the opportunity to become law.