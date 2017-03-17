“The issue is not dead,” says Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs and Tourism. “While the private member’s bill didn’t pass we intend to actually fix that problem. I have staff at the moment working on what the best mechanism to get it fixed is. It may not require legislation and that’s what I’m looking at.”

She says she and Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver, who introduced the bill, have already had several productive conversations on the subject.

“We have a team of people working on it right now. We agree with MLA Weaver that this needs to be fixed. We’re going to fix it. The ending of the Parliamentary session does not at all mean this work is finished. We’re going to fix the problem and we really appreciate of the collaborative approach MLA Weaver is taken.”



Weaver’s bill enjoyed strong support – in the legislature, in the food service industry and even from the Premier.

Thank you @christyclarkbc 4 supporting effort 2 prohibit employers from forcing staff 2 wear high heels #bcpoli https://t.co/W1htqnEoMu

— Andrew Weaver (@AJWVictoriaBC) March 12, 2017

Bond says they have several options to address the issue.



“There are several places that we can amend acts. We can either do the Worker’s Compensation Act, we can do the Employment Standards Act so we’re taking a look at what is the most effective way to make sure that people in British Columbia recognize – and employers recognize – that women should not be forced to wear high heels.”