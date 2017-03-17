Residents of Prince George’s Hart Highway Region will experience a planned power outage by BC Hydro in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The power supply company has scheduled it for 5AM to 6:30AM and Northern region spokesperson Bob Gammer says this is going to affect nearly 6,000 customers.

“Specifically along Chief Lake Road, Foothills Boulevard, North Nechako Road, the Ness Lake Area, Hart Highway, and the Salmon Valley area. The outage is necessary to repair damaged cable that’s just outside of the Chief Lake substation.”

Gammer adds this is also part of an upgrade to the entire substation.

So what we’re doing is to allow for work to be done safely in the station over the next week, and then we will return things to their normal configuration. That will require another outage of about the same duration, which we will schedule the game early on a Sunday morning.”

He says this should not have a major impact on power usage considering most people will be likely be sleeping.

However, if you’re considered to be an early bird, BC Hydro recommends wearing a sweater for warmth and be patient as crews work to solve the problem.