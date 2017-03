Carly Connor of Prince George earned the silver medal in the girls division at the Provincial Under-18 Curling Championships in Nanaimo.

Connor lost the final 5-2 to Heather Drexel of the Lower Mainland.

The P.G. team finished with an overall 2-2 record. Both losses were against Drexel.

There were eight girls and eight boys teams that participated in the three day event.

Meanwhile, on the boys side, James Brown of Prince George lost all five of his games.