It doesn’t get any bigger than this.

The Cariboo Cougars forced a game 3 in the BCMML Final on Saturday with a tight-checking 2-0 victory over the Greater Vancouver Canadians at Kin 1.

A stingy defensive effort from the major-midget Cats in game 2 was the biggest difference as Cariboo locked down GVC’s potent offensive attack to just 19 shots making life easier for 16-year old goalie Marcus Allen.

Devin Sutton opened the scoring in the first period for the Cougars as he blasted a shot past Canadians netminder Lucas Shaw for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

For the second consecutive night, Cariboo dominated the middle frame with countless opportunities to break open the contest but were stymied by Shaw despite outshooting GVC 15-6.

Cariboo would continue to ratchet up the pressure in the third period as Reid Perepluk buried the puck past Shaw for a 2-0 advantage following a miscue behind the visitors goal.

Despite two late power-plays for the Canadians, guys like Scott Atkinson and Sasha Mutala were unable to crack the Cougar defense not getting anywhere close to Allen in the dying minutes.

Cougars Head Coach and GM Trevor Sprague says his team did a better job with the puck offensively. “The guys were really good in playing our systems plus we had a way better back check which was probably key.

Another x-factor for Cariboo was the increased ice time of Perepeluk, Hunter Floris and Brandon Rowley who rewarded the coaching staff with a solid performance after a limited showing in game 1. “When we can wear teams down against other teams that mostly play two lines that benefits us. Today that line was really good so we liked it.”

Sutton also spoke with MYPGNOW after the game who also concurred with his coach’s assessment on their offensive efforts. “We just tried to be hard on pucks, have a good forecheck by putting pucks on net and do all the little things right.”

Game 3 goes Sunday morning at Kin 1.

In the BC Female Midget AAA Hockey Final it was the Vancouver Comets sweeping the Northern Capitals winning 5-1 on Saturday in Coquitlam.

Michaela Read, Sophia Christopherson, Rebecca Clarke, Jenna Buglioni and Darci Johal all scored for the Comets while Sarah Jarvis potted the lone marker for the Capitals.

The Caps were outscored 14-2 in the series and were denied an opportunity for a three-peat.